2 arrested in Bexar County cold murder case

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing two arrests in a cold murder case dating back to May 2022, and there could still be more arrests to come.

Seth Ronterio Little, 20, and Malyk Jason, 26, are both charged with capital murder despite having already been in police custody for numerous charges Sheriff Javier Salazar says are not related to the murder case.

Investigators say Jason and Little shot 30-year-old Corwin Davis at a home in Adkins after Sheriff Salazar says they were among numerous people who went there to commit a robbery. Davis later died at the hospital, but Sheriff Salazar says the two suspects now charged got away before deputies arrived at the location.

KSAT-TV reports another woman who was inside the home at the time of Davis’ murder was able to get away.

There is no word or description of the additional suspects who may be involved in the case.

If you have any information about the shooting death of Corwin Davis, you are urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6070.