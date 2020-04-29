2 Bexar County inmates, 2 deputies test positive for COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two more deputies and two inmates at the Bexar County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
That brings the total number of inmates with the novel coronavirus to 64. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says five are in the hospital.
A total of 36 deputies have tested positive for COVID-19, and 13 have made a full recovery. Several civilian employees also have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the San Antonio Fire Department and University Health System are testing inmates and Deputies at the Bexar County Jail.