2 Bexar County inmates, 2 deputies test positive for COVID-19

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 29, 2020 @ 3:05am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two more deputies and two inmates at the Bexar County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of inmates with the novel coronavirus to 64. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says five are in the hospital.

A total of 36 deputies have tested positive for COVID-19, and 13 have made a full recovery. Several  civilian employees also have tested positive  for COVID-19.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the San Antonio Fire Department and University Health System are testing inmates and Deputies at the Bexar County Jail.

 

