2 dead in shooting at university residence hall in Texas

Associated Press
Feb 3, 2020 @ 1:57pm

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed and a third person was wounded after a shooting Monday at a residence hall at a university in Texas, police said.

Students and employees were told to shelter in place as a precaution after the shooting Monday at Texas A&M University-Commerce. The university said there were three gunshot victims at its Pride Rock residence hall, and two people were confirmed dead.

The third person was taken to a hospital. Classes have been canceled for the day.

Commerce is about 65 miles northeast of Dallas.

