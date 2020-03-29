2 deputies, 27 inmates possibly exposed to COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO ( KTSA News) – Two Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies and 22 inmates are under medical observation after possible secondhand exposure to COVID-19.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office says a Bexar County District Court employee’s family member recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
The employee has not developed symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19, and health officials say the likelihood of anyone being infected through secondhand exposure is low.
BCSO says out of an abundance of caution, two Bexar County Court security deputies who had contact with the District Court employee have been placed on administrative leave with direction to self monitor.
Of the 27 inmates who had contact with the worker, 22 remain in custody. They have been evaluated and placed under isolated medical observation. None are exhibiting symptoms related to coronavirus.
”Currently, we are working with Pretrial Services to notify the 5 potentially exposed individuals who have been released from our custody,” said BCSO spokesman Johnny Garcia.