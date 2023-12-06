2 found dead in East Side home, connected to shootings in Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what is described as a double-homicide that is believed to be connected to a string of shootings in Austin.

Sheriff Javier Salazar confirms two bodies were found in a home on the East Side . He says one is a man and the other a woman, both in their 50s.

The Austin Police Department notified BCSO that the residence in the 6000 block of Port Royal in Kirby was connected to a suspect under arrest in connection to three shootings in that area.

Salazar did not give the names of the victims, but he did say that the manner in which they died was violent.

The relationship between the shooting suspect in Austin and the two people found dead in Kirby is not known.

Investigators believe the two people killed died before the Austin shootings took place.

KVUE-TV Austin is reporting the shootings in Austin started with the unprovoked shooting of an Austin ISD officer Tuesday morning, which was followed by the shooting deaths of another man and woman around 12 p.m.

An Austin police officer was later shot, but they are expected to recover.

The suspect under arrest is described only as a man in his 30s.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.