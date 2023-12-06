KTSA KTSA Logo

2 found dead in East Side home, connected to shootings in Austin

By Christian Blood
December 6, 2023 2:02AM CST
Share
2 found dead in East Side home, connected to shootings in Austin
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Double homicide on East Side (December 06, 2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what is described as a double-homicide that is believed to be connected to a string of shootings in Austin.

Sheriff Javier Salazar confirms two bodies were found in a home on the East Side . He says one is a man and the other a woman, both in their 50s.

The Austin Police Department notified BCSO that the residence in the 6000 block of Port Royal in Kirby was connected to a suspect under arrest in connection to three shootings in that area.

Salazar did not give the names of the victims, but he did say that the manner in which they died was violent.

The relationship between the shooting suspect in Austin and the two people found dead in Kirby is not known.

Investigators believe the two people killed died before the Austin shootings took place.

KVUE-TV Austin is reporting the shootings in Austin started with the unprovoked shooting of an Austin ISD officer Tuesday morning, which was followed by the shooting deaths of another man and woman around 12 p.m.

An Austin police officer was later shot, but they are expected to recover.

The suspect under arrest is described only as a man in his 30s.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.

More about:
Austin Police Department
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Double Homicide
home
shootings

Popular Posts

1

NWS: Tornado chances drop for San Antonio, Hill Country
2

San Antonio Police: Shooting victim found pinned to stairwell at North Side apartment, search for shooter underway
3

Bandera County Sheriff's Office looking for woman after 88-year-old man found dead
4

Cibolo PD turns to public for leads after gunfire from vehicle hits house, car
5

San Antonio Police: Man accused of robbing Northeast side bank arrested