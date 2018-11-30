2 hospitalized after suspicious package opened at Austin IRS
By Associated Press
Nov 30, 2018 @ 4:11 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two people were hospitalized after a package containing a suspicious substance was delivered to the offices of the Internal Revenue Service in Texas’ capital.
The Austin American Statesman reports that a package delivered to the mailroom of the IRS in south Austin and opened Friday contained a white powder.
Police were called to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m., and the mailroom was evacuated.
Austin-Travis County EMS later tweeted that two women were taken to the hospital with “non-life threatening complaints.”
The FBI is investigating.

