2 killed, 8 wounded in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store

Two people were killed and eight wounded in a mass shooting Friday outside of a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, state police said. One law enforcement officer was among those wounded and has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Arkansas State Police responded to the Mad Butcher grocery store at 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday. The shooter was critically injured and has been taken into custody, police said.

“I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I’m in constant contact with State Police at the scene. I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this,” Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on social media.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.