KTSA KTSA Logo

2 killed, 8 wounded in shooting outside Arkansas grocery store

By CBS News
June 21, 2024 2:11PM CDT
Share
A total of nine civilians were shot, two fatally, in a shooting outside a grocery store in Fordyce, Alabama on June 21, 2024. police said. One law enforcement officer was also shot and has non-life-threatening injuries. Tricia Vanderzwalm West
▶ Watch Video: CBS News 24/7

Two people were killed and eight wounded in a mass shooting Friday outside of a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, state police said. One law enforcement officer was among those wounded and has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Arkansas State Police responded to the Mad Butcher grocery store at 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday.  The shooter was critically injured and has been taken into custody, police said.

“I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I’m in constant contact with State Police at the scene. I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this,” Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on social media.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

More about:
Arkansas
Arkansas State Police
shooting

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service: Flood Watch remains in effect for Southern areas of South-Central Texas, cancels watch for Bexar County
2

Texas DPS: Two Texas residents arrested after 19 illegal immigrants found in truck in Webb County
3

SAFD: 1 dead in crash on Northeast Side
4

San Antonio Police Department releases body-cam video from May 19 officer involved shooting
5

National Weather Service: Severe storms possible for Southern Edwards Plateau and Hill Country