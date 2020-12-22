      Weather Alert

2 killed when plane crashes along Texas service road

Associated Press
Dec 22, 2020 @ 5:26pm

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a small plane crashed along a highway service road in North Texas shortly after taking off. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Wheeler Express CT crashed Monday afternoon about a mile west of the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport, located in the city just west of Dallas. Grand Prairie Fire Chief Robert Fite said the plane hit a pickup truck traveling on the service road, but that person was only slightly injured. Fite said the plane caught fire after coming to rest in a grassy area near a Sonic drive-in restaurant.

 

TAGS
Grand Prairie
Popular Posts
What Do You Do When You’re Targeted By Terrorists And No One Will Help?
Man, 20, and boy, 14, killed in drug deal ambush; DPS troopers, Converse and Kirby police to boost patrol in northeastern Bexar County
Meet Sir Winston Churchill, The Newest Member Of The Larson Family
Peter Navarro’s Explosive New Report
San Antonio man accused of murdering a woman with an axe is arrested in Brownsville