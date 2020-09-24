2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Police move after a Louisville Police officer was shot, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By DYLAN LOVAN, PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and JOHN MINCHILLO Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say two Louisville, Kentucky, police officers have been shot and wounded during protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor’s death.
Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said Wednesday night that one person was in custody.
He says one officer was alert and stable and the other is undergoing surgery but is also stable.
He says the officers had gone to investigate reports of gunfire when they were shot. He says they’re both expected to recover.