2 men accused of stealing more than $1 million in items arrested

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hoping it put a dent in what is being called a theft ring that has been happening for several years.

At a Tuesday press conference, Sheriff Javier Salazar announced the arrest of Julian Puente, 37, and Jerry Mendez, 41. Both are facing numerous charges connected to the theft of jewelry, coins and other collectibles valued at approximately $1.1 million.

Salazar says both suspects worked as contractors, which gave them access to numerous homes. He says this is how investigators think Puente and Mendez used those jobs to scout potential targets.

The charges announced Tuesday are connected to thefts that happened between December 30, 2022 and June 11, 2023.

Salazar says some of the stolen items have been recovered and returned to the rightful owners, but many more remain in the custody of law enforcement. He says it is possible more suspects could be arrested and charged in the future.

If you have any information on the case, or had items stolen during the time frame above, you are urged to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.