$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at a HEB on San Antonio’s West Side

BOSTON, MA- March 22, 2019: Powerball tickets at The Hub on Broadway on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff photo By Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald) (Photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — So, you didn’t win the billion dollar Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.

Perhaps you would be willing to settle for a couple million?

The Texas Lottery website is reporting that someone in San Antonio has a 2 million dollar Powerball ticket.

The winner was sold at the HEB at 9255 Grissom Road.

Someone on the West Side picked all 5 numbers drawn, but didn’t match the Powerball number.

Normally that would get you a cool million bucks but since they also chose the Power Play option, their winnings doubled to 2 million.

The website also claims two other Texans matched all 5 numbers but they did not chose the Power Play option. They still won 1 million dollars.

The Powerball Jackpot for October 7 has an estimated annuitized value of 1.4 billion dollars.

By the way, the winning numbers drawn Wednesday night:

9-35-54-63-64 and the Powerball number was 1.