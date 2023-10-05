$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at a HEB on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — So, you didn’t win the billion dollar Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.
Perhaps you would be willing to settle for a couple million?
The Texas Lottery website is reporting that someone in San Antonio has a 2 million dollar Powerball ticket.
The winner was sold at the HEB at 9255 Grissom Road.
Someone on the West Side picked all 5 numbers drawn, but didn’t match the Powerball number.
Normally that would get you a cool million bucks but since they also chose the Power Play option, their winnings doubled to 2 million.
The website also claims two other Texans matched all 5 numbers but they did not chose the Power Play option. They still won 1 million dollars.
The Powerball Jackpot for October 7 has an estimated annuitized value of 1.4 billion dollars.
By the way, the winning numbers drawn Wednesday night:
9-35-54-63-64 and the Powerball number was 1.