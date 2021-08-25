      Weather Alert

2 US lawmakers’ Kabul trip prompts questions, condemnation

Associated Press
Aug 25, 2021 @ 12:44pm
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., speaks during a candidate forum on labor issues on Aug. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. Moulton and Michigan Republican congressman Peter Meijerflew flew unannounced into Kabul airport in the middle of the ongoing chaotic evacuation Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, stunning State Department and U.S. military personnel who had to divert resources to provide security and information to the lawmakers, U.S. officials said. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two members of Congress are facing condemnation and questions following their surprise trip to Afghanistan this week. The trip by Democrat Seth Moulton, of Massachusetts, and Republican Peter Meijer, of Michigan, diverted resources from the U.S.’s chaotic withdrawal and enraged military leaders. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared it not “a good idea.” But the two lawmakers said they were conducting important oversight of the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal. They now face criticism for showboating as politicians — which they vehemently deny — while adding needless confusion to a dire situation. But they also tapped into a frustration of those who feel that standing by and doing nothing is also not an option.

 

Popular Posts
Senator Ted Cruz calls President Biden's response to Afghanistan "entirely unacceptable"
Two found shot to death in San Antonio home
41 year old Bexar County Deputy dies in his sleep
Boom Boom Sports Bar loses liquor license over weekend triple homicide
Man shot during argument in San Antonio parking lot
Connect With Us Listen To Us On