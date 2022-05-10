      Weather Alert

$20 million HUD grant doubles size of eviction legal help

Associated Press
May 10, 2022 @ 5:21am

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Department of Housing and Urban Development is doubling the size of its eviction protection program, designed to fund legal assistance for tenants seeking to stay in their homes.

The $20 million HUD grant announced Monday will fund legal services and representations for families facing eviction but will not provide direct rental relief.

The funds will be distributed through the Eviction Protection Grant Program to 11 nonprofit organizations and government entities, with grants ranging from $1 million to $2.4 million.

Recipients of the fresh wave of funding include Pine Tree Legal Assistance of Portland, Maine, and the city of San Antonio, Texas.

 

TAGS
eviction funding San Antonio U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Popular Posts
Man shot and killed at San Antonio apartment complex
Police say man who crashed car in Northeast San Antonio had been shot several times
Body found under exit ramp near downtown San Antonio
Man shoots gun inside convenience store during robbery on San Antonio's East
BCSO: Man was kidnapped and hogtied then shot and left to die
Connect With Us Listen To Us On