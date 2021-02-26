20-story luxury hotel enhances San Antonio’s skyline
Arts Residences at the Thompson grand opening Feb. 25, 2021/Screen Shot-Thompson Hotel YouTube video
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A new 20-story luxury hotel overlooking the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is now open for business and accepting reservations.
Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert calls the Thompson “a new crown jewel in the San Antonio skyline.” Four years ago, he traveled to China to seek foreign investors for the mixed-use 162-room hotel and residential project. Nightly room rates start at $349 and go as high as $3,500 for the penthouse suites.
“I was very fortunate to learn a lot and go to Vietnam and China to help raise the foreign investment,” Calvert told KTSA News. “$50 million was raised from around the world–places like Vietnam, China, as well as Nigeria and Latin America.”
Calvert said his trip to Vietnam and China was not paid for by taxpayer dollars. He told KTSA News it was covered by his “officeholder account.” Calvert was part of the grand opening ceremony and celebration Thursday evening, which included dinner in one of the restaurants.
“Service like San Antonio has never had and the highest sky bar in San Antonio on the 20th floor,” said Calvert. “When I moved back home from living abroad, young people thought San Antonio wasn’t cool—and there was some truth to that.”
He said the Arts Residences at the Thompson “make our city a cooler place for everyone.”
The Arts residences at the Thompson have separate entrances and elevators.