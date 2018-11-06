2018 Texas Election Results
Jose Maybit Lopez, an intern for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, campaign, uses a steam iron on a Texas flag before an election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Here are the latest top results in the 2018 Texas general election:
[Figures are updated every 30 minutes]
Federal
U.S. Senator — ABC projects Cruz win
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ted Cruz – Incumbent
|REP
|2,985,659
|50.78%
|3,892,609
|51.49%
|
|Beto O’Rourke
|DEM
|2,858,577
|48.62%
|3,609,839
|47.75%
|
|Neal M. Dikeman
|LIB
|35,145
|0.59%
|56,446
|0.74%
|
|
|
|
|———–
|
|———–
|
|
|
|Race Total
|
|5,879,381
|
|7,558,894
|
|
|
|Early Provisional Ballots Reported
|
|11,321
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Provisional Ballots Reported
|
|
|
|25,458
|
|
|
|Precincts Reported
|
|6,106
|of
|7,939 Precincts
|
|76.91%
|
|
|Statewide Turnout
|
|47.86%
|
|15,793,257 Registered Voters
U.S. House of Representatives
District 20 — AP projects Castro victory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Joaquin Castro – Incumbent
|DEM
|101,871
|80.41%
|130,309
|80.70%
|
|Jeffrey Blunt
|LIB
|24,805
|19.58%
|31,158
|19.29%
|
|
|
|
|———–
|
|———–
|
|
|
|Race Total
|
|126,676
|
|161,467
|
|
|
|Precincts Reported
|
|609
|of
|727 Precincts
|
|83.77%
District 21 — AP projects Roy win
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chip Roy
|REP
|137,227
|49.74%
|169,257
|51.44%
|
|Joseph Kopser
|DEM
|133,942
|48.55%
|153,359
|46.60%
|
|Lee Santos
|LIB
|4,712
|1.70%
|6,413
|1.94%
|
|
|
|
|———–
|
|———–
|
|
|
|Race Total
|
|275,881
|
|329,029
|
|
|
|Precincts Reported
|
|779
|of
|1,041 Precincts
|
|74.83%
District 23 — Hurd wins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Will Hurd – Incumbent
|REP
|75,641
|51.12%
|94,823
|50.10%
|
|Gina Ortiz Jones
|DEM
|69,691
|47.10%
|90,604
|47.87%
|
|Ruben Corvalan
|LIB
|2,626
|1.77%
|3,821
|2.01%
|
|
|
|
|———–
|
|———–
|
|
|
|Race Total
|
|147,958
|
|189,248
|
|
|
|Precincts Reported
|
|843
|of
|1,123 Precincts
|
|75.07%
District 28 — AP projects Cuellar win
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Henry Cuellar – Incumbent
|DEM
|79,581
|84.10%
|99,306
|83.92%
|
|Arthur Thomas IV
|LIB
|15,036
|15.89%
|19,028
|16.07%
|
|
|
|
|———–
|
|———–
|
|
|
|Race Total
|
|94,617
|
|118,334
|
|
|
|Precincts Reported
|
|734
|of
|941 Precincts
|
|78.00%
District 35 — AP projects Doggett win
|
|
|
|
|
|
|David Smalling
|REP
|36,599
|25.89%
|45,434
|26.79%
|
|Lloyd Doggett – Incumbent
|DEM
|101,391
|71.72%
|119,807
|70.64%
|
|Clark Patterson
|LIB
|3,364
|2.37%
|4,339
|2.55%
|
|
|
|
|———–
|
|———–
|
|
|
|Race Total
|
|141,354
|
|169,580
|
|
|
|Precincts Reported
|
|776
|of
|1,037 Precincts
|
|74.83%
State
Governor — AP and ABC project Abbott win
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greg Abbott – Incumbent
|REP
|3,248,738
|55.26%
|4,240,559
|56.26%
|
|Lupe Valdez
|DEM
|2,540,809
|43.22%
|3,172,534
|42.09%
|
|Mark Jay Tippetts
|LIB
|89,113
|1.51%
|123,434
|1.63%
|
|
|
|
|———–
|
|———–
|
|
|
|Race Total
|
|5,878,660
|
|7,536,527
|
|
|
|Early Provisional Ballots Reported
|
|11,321
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Provisional Ballots Reported
|
|
|
|25,458
|
|
|
|Precincts Reported
|
|6,106
|of
|7,939 Precincts
|
|76.91%
|
|
|Statewide Turnout
|
|47.71%
|
|15,793,257 Registered Voters
Lt. Governor — AP projects Patrick win
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dan Patrick – Incumbent
|REP
|2,971,868
|50.86%
|3,886,656
|51.79%
|
|Mike Collier
|DEM
|2,757,398
|47.19%
|3,457,114
|46.07%
|
|Kerry Douglas McKennon
|LIB
|112,852
|1.93%
|160,185
|2.13%
|
|
|
|
|———–
|
|———–
|
|
|
|Race Total
|
|5,842,118
|
|7,503,955
|
|
|
|Early Provisional Ballots Reported
|
|11,321
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Provisional Ballots Reported
|
|
|
|25,458
|
|
|
|Precincts Reported
|
|6,106
|of
|7,939 Precincts
|
|76.91%
|
|
|Statewide Turnout
|
|47.51%
|
|15,793,257 Registered Voters
Attorney General
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ken Paxton – Incumbent
|REP
|2,939,212
|50.25%
|3,827,398
|51.09%
|
|Justin Nelson
|DEM
|2,784,369
|47.61%
|3,487,941
|46.55%
|
|Michael Ray Harris
|LIB
|124,512
|2.12%
|176,094
|2.35%
|
|
|
|
|———–
|
|———–
|
|
|
|Race Total
|
|5,848,093
|
|7,491,433
|
|
|
|Early Provisional Ballots Reported
|
|11,321
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Provisional Ballots Reported
|
|
|
|25,458
|
|
|
|Precincts Reported
|
|6,106
|of
|7,939 Precincts
|
|76.91%
|
|
|Statewide Turnout
|
|47.43%
|
|15,793,257 Registered Voters
Land Commissioner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|George P. Bush – Incumbent
|REP
|3,112,912
|53.42%
|4,067,173
|54.35%
|
|Miguel Suazo
|DEM
|2,545,493
|43.68%
|3,186,203
|42.57%
|
|Matt Pina
|LIB
|168,751
|2.89%
|229,622
|3.06%
|
|
|
|
|———–
|
|———–
|
|
|
|Race Total
|
|5,827,156
|
|7,482,998
|
|
|
|Early Provisional Ballots Reported
|
|11,321
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Provisional Ballots Reported
|
|
|
|25,458
|
|
|
|Precincts Reported
|
|6,106
|of
|7,939 Precincts
|
|76.91%
|
|
|Statewide Turnout
|
|47.38%
|
|15,793,257 Registered Voters
Agriculture Commissioner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sid Miller – Incumbent
|REP
|2,969,474
|51.10%
|3,858,197
|51.53%
|
|Kim Olson
|DEM
|2,723,522
|46.86%
|3,461,540
|46.23%
|
|Richard Carpenter
|LIB
|117,928
|2.02%
|166,992
|2.23%
|
|
|
|
|———–
|
|———–
|
|
|
|Race Total
|
|5,810,924
|
|7,486,729
|
|
|
|Early Provisional Ballots Reported
|
|11,321
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Provisional Ballots Reported
|
|
|
|25,458
|
|
|
|Precincts Reported
|
|6,106
|of
|7,939 Precincts
|
|76.91%
|
|
|Statewide Turnout
|
|47.40%
|
|15,793,257 Registered Voters
Railroad Commissioner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Christi Craddick – Incumbent
|REP
|3,079,087
|53.03%
|3,998,162
|53.77%
|
|Roman McAllen
|DEM
|2,579,325
|44.42%
|3,228,530
|43.42%
|
|Mike Wright
|LIB
|147,143
|2.53%
|207,780
|2.79%
|
|
|
|
|———–
|
|———–
|
|
|
|Race Total
|
|5,805,555
|
|7,434,472
|
|
|
|Early Provisional Ballots Reported
|
|11,321
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Provisional Ballots Reported
|
|
|
|25,458
|
|
|
|Precincts Reported
|
|6,106
|of
|7,939 Precincts
|
|76.91%
|
|
|Statewide Turnout
|
|47.07%
|
|15,793,257 Registered Voters
Bexar County
Criminal District Attorney — Gonzales wins
(WITH 608 OF 726 PRECINCTS COUNTED 83.75%)
Tylden Shaeffer (REP) . . . . . . 212,753 41.81 171,143 41,610
Joe Gonzales (DEM) . . . . . . . 296,131 58.19 233,722 62,409
Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 1 1 0
Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 12,869 9,537 3,332
Judge
(WITH 608 OF 726 PRECINCTS COUNTED 83.75%)
Tom Rickhoff (REP) . . . . . . . 196,912 38.32 159,051 37,861
Nelson W. Wolff (DEM) . . . . . . 296,472 57.69 234,621 61,851
Lauro Bustamante (LIB) . . . . . . 20,499 3.99 15,038 5,461
Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 8 8 0
Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 7,863 5,685 2,178
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
(WITH 123 OF 160 PRECINCTS COUNTED 76.88%)
Theresa Connolly (REP) . . . . . . 35,701 33.36 27,999 7,702
Paul Elizondo (DEM) . . . . . . . 71,311 66.64 55,045 16,266
Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0
Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 2,803 2,051 752
City of San Antonio
Charter Amendments
Prop A
(WITH 467 OF 562 PRECINCTS COUNTED 83.10%)
For . . . . . . . . . . . . 154,473 45.32 119,739 34,734
Against . . . . . . . . . . . 186,343 54.68 153,068 33,275
Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 6 6 0
Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 25,451 18,934 6,517
Prop B
(WITH 467 OF 562 PRECINCTS COUNTED 83.10%)
For . . . . . . . . . . . . 203,849 58.70 158,452 45,397
Against . . . . . . . . . . . 143,448 41.30 119,293 24,155
Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 6 6 0
Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 18,970 13,996 4,974
Prop C
(WITH 467 OF 562 PRECINCTS COUNTED 83.10%)
For . . . . . . . . . . . . 173,020 50.21 132,691 40,329
Against . . . . . . . . . . . 171,600 49.79 142,904 28,696
Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 4 4 0
Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 21,649 16,148 5,501