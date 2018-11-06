2018 Texas Election Results

Jose Maybit Lopez, an intern for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, campaign, uses a steam iron on a Texas flag before an election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Here are the latest top results in the 2018 Texas general election:

Federal

U.S. Senator — ABC projects Cruz win

Ted Cruz – Incumbent REP 2,985,659 50.78% 3,892,609 51.49% Beto O’Rourke DEM 2,858,577 48.62% 3,609,839 47.75% Neal M. Dikeman LIB 35,145 0.59% 56,446 0.74% ———– ———– Race Total 5,879,381 7,558,894 Early Provisional Ballots Reported 11,321 Total Provisional Ballots Reported 25,458 Precincts Reported 6,106 of 7,939 Precincts 76.91% Statewide Turnout 47.86% 15,793,257 Registered Voters

U.S. House of Representatives

District 20 — AP projects Castro victory

Joaquin Castro – Incumbent DEM 101,871 80.41% 130,309 80.70% Jeffrey Blunt LIB 24,805 19.58% 31,158 19.29% ———– ———– Race Total 126,676 161,467 Precincts Reported 609 of 727 Precincts 83.77%

District 21 — AP projects Roy win

Chip Roy REP 137,227 49.74% 169,257 51.44% Joseph Kopser DEM 133,942 48.55% 153,359 46.60% Lee Santos LIB 4,712 1.70% 6,413 1.94% ———– ———– Race Total 275,881 329,029 Precincts Reported 779 of 1,041 Precincts 74.83%

District 23 — Hurd wins

Will Hurd – Incumbent REP 75,641 51.12% 94,823 50.10% Gina Ortiz Jones DEM 69,691 47.10% 90,604 47.87% Ruben Corvalan LIB 2,626 1.77% 3,821 2.01% ———– ———– Race Total 147,958 189,248 Precincts Reported 843 of 1,123 Precincts 75.07%

District 28 — AP projects Cuellar win

Henry Cuellar – Incumbent DEM 79,581 84.10% 99,306 83.92% Arthur Thomas IV LIB 15,036 15.89% 19,028 16.07% ———– ———– Race Total 94,617 118,334 Precincts Reported 734 of 941 Precincts 78.00%

District 35 — AP projects Doggett win

David Smalling REP 36,599 25.89% 45,434 26.79% Lloyd Doggett – Incumbent DEM 101,391 71.72% 119,807 70.64% Clark Patterson LIB 3,364 2.37% 4,339 2.55% ———– ———– Race Total 141,354 169,580 Precincts Reported 776 of 1,037 Precincts 74.83%

State

Governor — AP and ABC project Abbott win

Greg Abbott – Incumbent REP 3,248,738 55.26% 4,240,559 56.26% Lupe Valdez DEM 2,540,809 43.22% 3,172,534 42.09% Mark Jay Tippetts LIB 89,113 1.51% 123,434 1.63% ———– ———– Race Total 5,878,660 7,536,527 Early Provisional Ballots Reported 11,321 Total Provisional Ballots Reported 25,458 Precincts Reported 6,106 of 7,939 Precincts 76.91% Statewide Turnout 47.71% 15,793,257 Registered Voters

Lt. Governor — AP projects Patrick win

Dan Patrick – Incumbent REP 2,971,868 50.86% 3,886,656 51.79% Mike Collier DEM 2,757,398 47.19% 3,457,114 46.07% Kerry Douglas McKennon LIB 112,852 1.93% 160,185 2.13% ———– ———– Race Total 5,842,118 7,503,955 Early Provisional Ballots Reported 11,321 Total Provisional Ballots Reported 25,458 Precincts Reported 6,106 of 7,939 Precincts 76.91% Statewide Turnout 47.51% 15,793,257 Registered Voters

Attorney General

Ken Paxton – Incumbent REP 2,939,212 50.25% 3,827,398 51.09% Justin Nelson DEM 2,784,369 47.61% 3,487,941 46.55% Michael Ray Harris LIB 124,512 2.12% 176,094 2.35% ———– ———– Race Total 5,848,093 7,491,433 Early Provisional Ballots Reported 11,321 Total Provisional Ballots Reported 25,458 Precincts Reported 6,106 of 7,939 Precincts 76.91% Statewide Turnout 47.43% 15,793,257 Registered Voters

Land Commissioner

George P. Bush – Incumbent REP 3,112,912 53.42% 4,067,173 54.35% Miguel Suazo DEM 2,545,493 43.68% 3,186,203 42.57% Matt Pina LIB 168,751 2.89% 229,622 3.06% ———– ———– Race Total 5,827,156 7,482,998 Early Provisional Ballots Reported 11,321 Total Provisional Ballots Reported 25,458 Precincts Reported 6,106 of 7,939 Precincts 76.91% Statewide Turnout 47.38% 15,793,257 Registered Voters

Agriculture Commissioner

Sid Miller – Incumbent REP 2,969,474 51.10% 3,858,197 51.53% Kim Olson DEM 2,723,522 46.86% 3,461,540 46.23% Richard Carpenter LIB 117,928 2.02% 166,992 2.23% ———– ———– Race Total 5,810,924 7,486,729 Early Provisional Ballots Reported 11,321 Total Provisional Ballots Reported 25,458 Precincts Reported 6,106 of 7,939 Precincts 76.91% Statewide Turnout 47.40% 15,793,257 Registered Voters

Railroad Commissioner

Christi Craddick – Incumbent REP 3,079,087 53.03% 3,998,162 53.77% Roman McAllen DEM 2,579,325 44.42% 3,228,530 43.42% Mike Wright LIB 147,143 2.53% 207,780 2.79% ———– ———– Race Total 5,805,555 7,434,472 Early Provisional Ballots Reported 11,321 Total Provisional Ballots Reported 25,458 Precincts Reported 6,106 of 7,939 Precincts 76.91% Statewide Turnout 47.07% 15,793,257 Registered Voters

Bexar County

Criminal District Attorney — Gonzales wins

(WITH 608 OF 726 PRECINCTS COUNTED 83.75%) Tylden Shaeffer (REP) . . . . . . 212,753 41.81 171,143 41,610 Joe Gonzales (DEM) . . . . . . . 296,131 58.19 233,722 62,409 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 1 1 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 12,869 9,537 3,332

Judge

(WITH 608 OF 726 PRECINCTS COUNTED 83.75%) Tom Rickhoff (REP) . . . . . . . 196,912 38.32 159,051 37,861 Nelson W. Wolff (DEM) . . . . . . 296,472 57.69 234,621 61,851 Lauro Bustamante (LIB) . . . . . . 20,499 3.99 15,038 5,461 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 8 8 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 7,863 5,685 2,178

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

(WITH 123 OF 160 PRECINCTS COUNTED 76.88%) Theresa Connolly (REP) . . . . . . 35,701 33.36 27,999 7,702 Paul Elizondo (DEM) . . . . . . . 71,311 66.64 55,045 16,266 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0 0 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 2,803 2,051 752

City of San Antonio

Charter Amendments

Prop A

(WITH 467 OF 562 PRECINCTS COUNTED 83.10%) For . . . . . . . . . . . . 154,473 45.32 119,739 34,734 Against . . . . . . . . . . . 186,343 54.68 153,068 33,275 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 6 6 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 25,451 18,934 6,517

Prop B

(WITH 467 OF 562 PRECINCTS COUNTED 83.10%) For . . . . . . . . . . . . 203,849 58.70 158,452 45,397 Against . . . . . . . . . . . 143,448 41.30 119,293 24,155 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 6 6 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 18,970 13,996 4,974

Prop C

(WITH 467 OF 562 PRECINCTS COUNTED 83.10%) For . . . . . . . . . . . . 173,020 50.21 132,691 40,329 Against . . . . . . . . . . . 171,600 49.79 142,904 28,696 Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 4 4 0 Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 21,649 16,148 5,501