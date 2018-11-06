2018 Texas Election Results
By Dennis Foley
|
Nov 6, 2018 @ 3:38 PM
Jose Maybit Lopez, an intern for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, campaign, uses a steam iron on a Texas flag before an election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Here are the latest top results in the 2018 Texas general election:

[Figures are updated every 30 minutes]

Federal

U.S. Senator — ABC projects Cruz win

Ted Cruz – Incumbent REP 2,985,659 50.78% 3,892,609 51.49%
Beto O’Rourke DEM 2,858,577 48.62% 3,609,839 47.75%
Neal M. Dikeman LIB 35,145 0.59% 56,446 0.74%
———– ———–
Race Total 5,879,381 7,558,894
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 11,321
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 25,458
Precincts Reported 6,106 of 7,939 Precincts 76.91%
Statewide Turnout 47.86% 15,793,257 Registered Voters

U.S. House of Representatives

District 20 — AP projects Castro victory

Joaquin Castro – Incumbent DEM 101,871 80.41% 130,309 80.70%
Jeffrey Blunt LIB 24,805 19.58% 31,158 19.29%
———– ———–
Race Total 126,676 161,467
Precincts Reported 609 of 727 Precincts 83.77%

District 21 — AP projects Roy win

Chip Roy REP 137,227 49.74% 169,257 51.44%
Joseph Kopser DEM 133,942 48.55% 153,359 46.60%
Lee Santos LIB 4,712 1.70% 6,413 1.94%
———– ———–
Race Total 275,881 329,029
Precincts Reported 779 of 1,041 Precincts 74.83%

District 23 — Hurd wins

Will Hurd – Incumbent REP 75,641 51.12% 94,823 50.10%
Gina Ortiz Jones DEM 69,691 47.10% 90,604 47.87%
Ruben Corvalan LIB 2,626 1.77% 3,821 2.01%
———– ———–
Race Total 147,958 189,248
Precincts Reported 843 of 1,123 Precincts 75.07%

District 28 — AP projects Cuellar win

Henry Cuellar – Incumbent DEM 79,581 84.10% 99,306 83.92%
Arthur Thomas IV LIB 15,036 15.89% 19,028 16.07%
———– ———–
Race Total 94,617 118,334
Precincts Reported 734 of 941 Precincts 78.00%

District 35 — AP projects Doggett win

David Smalling REP 36,599 25.89% 45,434 26.79%
Lloyd Doggett – Incumbent DEM 101,391 71.72% 119,807 70.64%
Clark Patterson LIB 3,364 2.37% 4,339 2.55%
———– ———–
Race Total 141,354 169,580
Precincts Reported 776 of 1,037 Precincts 74.83%

State

Governor — AP and ABC project Abbott win

Greg Abbott – Incumbent REP 3,248,738 55.26% 4,240,559 56.26%
Lupe Valdez DEM 2,540,809 43.22% 3,172,534 42.09%
Mark Jay Tippetts LIB 89,113 1.51% 123,434 1.63%
———– ———–
Race Total 5,878,660 7,536,527
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 11,321
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 25,458
Precincts Reported 6,106 of 7,939 Precincts 76.91%
Statewide Turnout 47.71% 15,793,257 Registered Voters

Lt. Governor — AP projects Patrick win

Dan Patrick – Incumbent REP 2,971,868 50.86% 3,886,656 51.79%
Mike Collier DEM 2,757,398 47.19% 3,457,114 46.07%
Kerry Douglas McKennon LIB 112,852 1.93% 160,185 2.13%
———– ———–
Race Total 5,842,118 7,503,955
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 11,321
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 25,458
Precincts Reported 6,106 of 7,939 Precincts 76.91%
Statewide Turnout 47.51% 15,793,257 Registered Voters

Attorney General

Ken Paxton – Incumbent REP 2,939,212 50.25% 3,827,398 51.09%
Justin Nelson DEM 2,784,369 47.61% 3,487,941 46.55%
Michael Ray Harris LIB 124,512 2.12% 176,094 2.35%
———– ———–
Race Total 5,848,093 7,491,433
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 11,321
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 25,458
Precincts Reported 6,106 of 7,939 Precincts 76.91%
Statewide Turnout 47.43% 15,793,257 Registered Voters

Land Commissioner

George P. Bush – Incumbent REP 3,112,912 53.42% 4,067,173 54.35%
Miguel Suazo DEM 2,545,493 43.68% 3,186,203 42.57%
Matt Pina LIB 168,751 2.89% 229,622 3.06%
———– ———–
Race Total 5,827,156 7,482,998
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 11,321
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 25,458
Precincts Reported 6,106 of 7,939 Precincts 76.91%
Statewide Turnout 47.38% 15,793,257 Registered Voters

Agriculture Commissioner

Sid Miller – Incumbent REP 2,969,474 51.10% 3,858,197 51.53%
Kim Olson DEM 2,723,522 46.86% 3,461,540 46.23%
Richard Carpenter LIB 117,928 2.02% 166,992 2.23%
———– ———–
Race Total 5,810,924 7,486,729
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 11,321
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 25,458
Precincts Reported 6,106 of 7,939 Precincts 76.91%
Statewide Turnout 47.40% 15,793,257 Registered Voters

Railroad Commissioner

Christi Craddick – Incumbent REP 3,079,087 53.03% 3,998,162 53.77%
Roman McAllen DEM 2,579,325 44.42% 3,228,530 43.42%
Mike Wright LIB 147,143 2.53% 207,780 2.79%
———– ———–
Race Total 5,805,555 7,434,472
Early Provisional Ballots Reported 11,321
Total Provisional Ballots Reported 25,458
Precincts Reported 6,106 of 7,939 Precincts 76.91%
Statewide Turnout 47.07% 15,793,257 Registered Voters

Bexar County

Criminal District Attorney — Gonzales wins

    (WITH 608 OF 726 PRECINCTS COUNTED 83.75%)
 Tylden Shaeffer (REP)  .  .  .  .  .  .    212,753   41.81       171,143        41,610
 Joe Gonzales (DEM)  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    296,131   58.19       233,722        62,409
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          1                     1             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     12,869                 9,537         3,332

Judge

    (WITH 608 OF 726 PRECINCTS COUNTED 83.75%)
 Tom Rickhoff (REP)  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    196,912   38.32       159,051        37,861
 Nelson W. Wolff (DEM)  .  .  .  .  .  .    296,472   57.69       234,621        61,851
 Lauro Bustamante (LIB) .  .  .  .  .  .     20,499    3.99        15,038         5,461
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          8                     8             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      7,863                 5,685         2,178

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

    (WITH 123 OF 160 PRECINCTS COUNTED 76.88%)
 Theresa Connolly (REP) .  .  .  .  .  .     35,701   33.36        27,999         7,702
 Paul Elizondo (DEM) .  .  .  .  .  .  .     71,311   66.64        55,045        16,266
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          0                     0             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .      2,803                 2,051           752

City of San Antonio

Charter Amendments

Prop A

    (WITH 467 OF 562 PRECINCTS COUNTED 83.10%)
 For  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    154,473   45.32       119,739        34,734
 Against .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    186,343   54.68       153,068        33,275
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          6                     6             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     25,451                18,934         6,517

Prop B

    (WITH 467 OF 562 PRECINCTS COUNTED 83.10%)
 For  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    203,849   58.70       158,452        45,397
 Against .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    143,448   41.30       119,293        24,155
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          6                     6             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     18,970                13,996         4,974

Prop C

    (WITH 467 OF 562 PRECINCTS COUNTED 83.10%)
 For  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    173,020   50.21       132,691        40,329
 Against .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    171,600   49.79       142,904        28,696
    Over Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .          4                     4             0
   Under Votes .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     21,649                16,148         5,501
