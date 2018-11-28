2018 Valero Alamo Bowl teams to be announced Sunday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Valero Alamo Bowl is less than a week away from naming the two teams to make a trip to the Alamodome.
Bowl organizers say that announcement will be made Sunday.
The Valero Alamo Bowl gets the first pick of Big 12 and Pac-12 teams after the College Football Playoff bowls.
Here are the teams in the mix to come to San Antonio:
BIG 12
- #14 Texas: The Longhorns will head to the Allstate Sugar Bowl if they beat #5 Oklahoma on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship. Texas will also head to New Orleans if they lose to a Sooners squad that is selected to the CFP semifinals. If Oklahoma wins and is not in the Top 4, Texas will be available to the Valero Alamo Bowl.
- #16 West Virginia: Since the Sugar Bowl is committed to either Oklahoma or Texas, West Virginia would be available to make its first trip to San Antonio.
- #23 Iowa State: The Cyclones who play this Saturday against Drake will also be on the board when the Valero Alamo Bowl makes their Big 12 selection.
PAC 12
- #11 Washington: The Huskies are the Pac-12 North representative in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, November 30 in Santa Clara, California. If they beat Utah, Washington will punch its ticket to the Rose Bowl. If they lose, they should be available to the Valero Alamo Bowl.
- #13 Washington State: Most media are projecting the Cougars to not make a New Year’s Six bowl game and thus being available to the Valero Alamo Bowl. However, Washington is ahead of them in the CFP poll so a Husky loss in the Pac-12 Championship could move the Cougars into a CFP at-large slot.
- #17 Utah: Like the Huskies, a Utes win on Friday has them Rose Bowl bound, while a loss puts them in the pool of available teams for the Valero Alamo Bowl.