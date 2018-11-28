2018 Valero Alamo Bowl teams to be announced Sunday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Valero Alamo Bowl is less than a week away from naming the two teams to make a trip to the Alamodome.

Bowl organizers say that announcement will be made Sunday.

The Valero Alamo Bowl gets the first pick of Big 12 and Pac-12 teams after the College Football Playoff bowls.

Here are the teams in the mix to come to San Antonio:

BIG 12

#14 Texas: The Longhorns will head to the Allstate Sugar Bowl if they beat #5 Oklahoma on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship. Texas will also head to New Orleans if they lose to a Sooners squad that is selected to the CFP semifinals. If Oklahoma wins and is not in the Top 4, Texas will be available to the Valero Alamo Bowl.

#16 West Virginia: Since the Sugar Bowl is committed to either Oklahoma or Texas, West Virginia would be available to make its first trip to San Antonio.

#23 Iowa State: The Cyclones who play this Saturday against Drake will also be on the board when the Valero Alamo Bowl makes their Big 12 selection.

PAC 12