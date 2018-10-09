2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees announced

San Antonio -(KTSA News)- It’s a day that opens up a lot of debate with music fans. The nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2019 are out. There are several first time nominees this year including 80’s rockers Def Leppard, prog-rocker Todd Rundgren, and Devo. Stevie Nicks, who was inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac 20 years ago is also on the list as a solo performer.

Several other nominees have appeared on the ballot before. That list includes Radiohead, Janet Jackson and the Zombies.

To be eligible, an act must have had their first commercial recording out at least 25 years prior to induction.

Here’s the full list of nominees.

Def Leppard

Devo

Janet Jackson

John Prine

Kraftwerk

LL Cool J

MC5

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Roxy Music

Stevie Nicks

The Cure

Todd Rundgren

Rufus & Chaka Khan

The Zombies