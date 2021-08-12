2020 Census: San Antonio region continues fast growth, San Antonio city growth slower than estimated

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — The San Antonio metro area continues to grow, according to 2020 Census results for all states and counties, as well as cities and towns with more than 5,000 people, released Thursday.
These are the official population headcounts done by the U.S. Census Bureau every 10 years.
Bexar County is the second-fastest growing large county in the state, only behind Travis County, but ahead of Tarrant, Harris, and Dallas.
Fort Worth is the fastest-growing large city in the state, ahead of Austin, Houston, Dallas, and then San Antonio.
In the San Antonio metro area, Timberwood Park, Scenic Oaks, and Cibolo each saw their populations more than double over the past decade.
Largest cities/places in the San Antonio metro area:
(NOTE: Cities that cross county lines are listed under the county their city halls are located in.)
Bexar County officially crossed the 2 million people threshold according to the new Census results, now at 2,009,324 — a 17.2 percent increase.
San Antonio added 108,464 people from the 2010 Census to the 2020 Census to a new total of 1,434,625 resident, an 8.1 percent increase. However, that figure is far below the 2019 population estimate, which was 1,547,253 — a then-estimated 16.7 percent increase.
These figures mean of the more than 2 million people who live in Bexar County, 71.4 percent live in the City of San Antonio, down from 77.3 percent in 2010.
Timberwood Park CDP (census-designated place) has — despite not being a city — the second-largest population in Bexar County with a new official total of 35,217 — a 161.9 percent increase.
Converse is the second-largest city in Bexar County with a 2020 official population of 27,466 — a 50.9 percent increase from the 2010 Census.
Universal City has an official population of 19,720 — a 6.4 percent increase.
Live Oak has an official population of 15,781 — a 20.2 percent increase.
Leon Valley has an official population of 11,542 — a 13.7 percent increase.
Scenic Oaks CDP (census-designated place) has an official population of 10,458 — a 111 percent increase.
Fair Oaks Ranch has an official population of 9,833 — a 64.3 percent increase from the previous census.
Helotes has an official population of 9,030 — a 23.1 percent increase.
Kirby has an official population of 8,142 — a 1.2 percent increase.
Alamo Heights now has an official population 7,357 — a 4.6 percent increase since 2010, and well below the 2019 estimate of 8,614.
Windcrest has an official population of 5,865 — a 9.3 percent increase.
Terrell Hills has an official population of 5,045 — a 3.4 percent increase.
Guadalupe County — along with neighboring Comal County — have seen large growth in recent years and the 2020 Census results put the county’s population at 172,706 — a 31.3 percent increase — to continue being the second-largest county in the San Antonio metro area.
Schertz continues to be the largest city based in Guadalupe County, though parts of the city stretches into Bexar and Comal counties, with an official population of 42,002 — a 33.5 percent increase from the 2010 Census.
Cibolo is now officially the second-largest city in Guadalupe County with an official population of 32,276 — a 110.3 percent increase.
Seguin, the county seat of Guadalupe County, now has an official population of 29,433 — a 16.9 percent increase.
Selma, which also crosses the Bexar and Comal county lines, has an official population of 10,952 — a 97.7 percent increase.
Comal County remains the third-largest county in the San Antonio metro area, where massive growth has it quickly approaching its neighbor to the south. The official 2020 Census population in Comal County is 161,501 — a 48.9 percent increase from the 2010 Census.
The largest city in Comal County — and the second-largest in the metro area — continues to be New Braunfels, with a new official headcount of 90,403 — a 56.6 percent increase compared to the previous census.
The Canyon Lake CDP (census-designated place) has an official population of 31,124 — a 46.4 percent increase.
Bulverde has an official population of 5,692 — a 22.9 percent increase.
Medina County has an official 2020 Census population of 50,748 — a 10.3 percent increase from the 2010 Census.
Hondo has an official population of 8,289 — a 5.8 percent decrease.
Wilson County has an official 2020 Census population of 49,753 — a 15.9 percent increase.
Floresville has an official population of 7,203 — a 11.7 percent increase.
Atascosa County has an official 2020 Census population of 48,981 — a 9.1 percent increase from the 2010 Census.
Pleasanton is the largest city in Atascosa County, with an official population of 10,648 — a 19.2 percent increase.
Kendall County has an official 2020 Census population of 44,279 — a 32.5 percent increase from the 2010 Census.
Boerne, the largest city in Kendall County, has an official population of 17,850 — a 70.5 percent increase.
Bandera County has an official 2020 Census population of 20,851 — a 1.8 percent increase from the 2010 Census.
Hays County, which is in the Austin metro area, has an official population of 241,067 — a 53.4 percent increase.
San Marcos has an official population of 67,553 — a 50.5 percent increase.
Harris County continues to be the most populous county in Texas with an official population of 4,731,145 — a 15.6 percent increase.
Houston continues to be the largest city in the state, with a 2020 Census population of 2,304,580 — a 9.8 percent increase.
Dallas County continues to be the second-most populous county in Texas with an official population of 2,613,539 — a 10.4 percent increase.
Dallas is the third-most populous city in the state, behind Houston and San Antonio, with an official population of 1,304,379 — an 8.9 percent increase.
Tarrant County continues to be the third-most populous county in Texas with an official population of 2,110,640 — a 16.7 percent increase.
Fort Worth continues to be the fifth-most populous city in Texas with a population of 918,915 — a 24 percent increase.
Travis County is the fifth-most populous county in Texas with an official population of 1,290,188 — a 26 percent increase.
Austin continues to be the fourth-most populous city in Texas with an official population of 961,855 — a 21.7 percent increase.