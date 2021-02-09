      Weather Alert

2020 Presidential Election Lawsuits Related to Election Integrity

Lars Larson
Feb 8, 2021 @ 6:23pm

Want to know how many of Trump’s lawsuits were successful? How about the cases on election integrity? Is it pretty much none like the mainstream media likes to portray? Well here’s the answer, thanks to a listener we have a comprehensive list of the cases Trump, the GOP, and the average citizen brought forward during the 2020 Presidential Election, and more than a few were successful.

See the full list by clicking HERE

