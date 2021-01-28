      Weather Alert

2021 Barbacoa and Big Red Festival canceled due to pandemic

Dennis Foley
Jan 27, 2021 @ 6:28pm
Barbacoa & Big Red Festival/Facebook

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — The Barbacoa and Big Red Festival has been canceled for 2021.

Organizers say in a Facebook post they consulted their team of health experts and local leaders and came to the decision that it was not feasible to host the festival this year.  They said they hope to have the festival next year.

This is the second year in a row the festival has been canceled — both times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

