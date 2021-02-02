      Weather Alert

2021 King William Fair canceled

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 2, 2021 @ 12:15pm
Fiesta San Antonio King William Fair and Parade/KTSA Photo- Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A major Fiesta event in the King William historic district just south of downtown San Antonio has been canceled. The fun, quirky, funky King William Fair started out in 1968 as a neighborhood event and has grown to attract as many as 35,000 people.  A parade through the historic King William district with Victorian homes, cottages and gardens kicks off the day-long event with art and craft vendors, music, dance, food, and beverages.

“We look forward to celebrating with you at our next King William Fair on Saturday, April 9, 2022. In the meantime, please stay safe and keep the spirit of Fiesta alive in your heart! ¡Viva Fiesta!” the King William Association said  in a written statement.

King William Fair, Fiesta San Antonio/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

The King William Fair is the primary fundraising event for the King William Association, a non-profit organization “which works to preserve and protect the oldest residential historic district in Texas and promote the unique cultural heritage of San Antonio.”

The Fiesta Oyster Bake, Battle of Flowers Parade, and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade  also have been canceled.

Fiesta San Antonio, which includes more than 100 activities during the 11-day event, has been pushed back from April to June because of COVID-19.   The new dates announced Monday are June 17-27.

