21-year-old woman wanted for murder at apartment on La Cantera Parkway

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 27, 2021 @ 9:40pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police have identified a man found shot to death Tuesday at an upscale apartment complex on  La Cantera Parkway.

Officers conducted a welfare check at The  Towers apartments around noon Tuesday after a woman called police and asked them to check on 34-year-old Martell  Derouen because she hadn’t heard from him for several days.  When officers entered his apartment, Derouen was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Sasha Skare.  There’s an active murder warrant for her arrest.

