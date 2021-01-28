21-year-old woman wanted for murder at apartment on La Cantera Parkway
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police have identified a man found shot to death Tuesday at an upscale apartment complex on La Cantera Parkway.
Officers conducted a welfare check at The Towers apartments around noon Tuesday after a woman called police and asked them to check on 34-year-old Martell Derouen because she hadn’t heard from him for several days. When officers entered his apartment, Derouen was found dead with a gunshot wound.
Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Sasha Skare. There’s an active murder warrant for her arrest.