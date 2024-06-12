KTSA KTSA Logo

Texas DPS searching for Bandera County woman missing since Monday

By Don Morgan
June 12, 2024 6:49AM CDT
Texas DPS searching for Bandera County woman missing since Monday
Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for a Bandera County woman who has been missing since Monday.

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for 32-year-old Cynthia Williams who was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the corner of State Highway 16 South and West Pipe Creek Drive.

Williams is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has red hair and hazel eyes.

She was wearing a t-shirt, leggings, and flip-flops at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office at (830)796-3771.

More about:
Bandera County
CLEAR Alert
Cynthia Williams
missing woman

