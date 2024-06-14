KTSA KTSA Logo

Oldest VFW Post in Texas hit by vandals

By Don Morgan
June 14, 2024 5:32AM CDT
Photo: VFW Post 76 Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Vandals have struck the oldest Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Texas.

The 130 year old VFW Post 76, located near the River Walk, is working hard to repair the damage done by the vandals who spray painted random words on the second floor and the roof of the building.

The building, known as the Petty House was built on 1895 and the VFW Post purchased it in 1947.

The post put some photos of the damage on their Facebook page.

They’re asking visitors to be patient while they try to come up with the funds to remove the graffiti.

The Petty House was designated a Texas Historic Landmark in 2017.

 

