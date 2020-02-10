Phoenix, Zellweger big winners at 92nd Academy Awards

Renee Zellweger, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Judy", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Parasite” has won the best picture Oscar, becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in film. Bong Joon Ho’s class satire also won for best director, best international film and best screenplay. The film has been one of the season’s darlings, despite failing to garner any Academy Award nominations for its cast. Bong’s acumen in creating his tale of a grifter family that insinuates itself into the lives of a wealthy family has been widely recognized.
Joaquin Phoenix’s visceral portrayal of a troubled man’s descent into villainy in “Joker” earned him his first Oscar. “Joker” tracks the Batman-universe character from a mentally ill clown-for-hire to his incarnation as the masked crusader’s nemesis. Phoenix’s victory marks a rare instance of a top acting honor going to a comic book-based film and a box-office hit. The effort Phoenix undertook for the role was obsessive: He shed 50 pounds and broke his longtime rule against watching daily scene clips. Phoenix was nominated twice before for lead actor, for 2012’s “The Master” and his performance as Johnny Cash in 2005’s “Walk the Line.” He received a supporting bid for 2000’s “Gladiator.”
Renée Zellweger completed a Hollywood comeback for the ages at the Oscars, winning as best actress for her role as Judy Garland in “Judy.” Written off during a six-year hiatus from acting that ended in 2016, Zellweger returned to claim her second Oscar after 16 years. She won supporting-actress honors in 2004 for “Cold Mountain.” Zellweger was a heavy favorite for “Judy,” having swept honors at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, British film awards and Independent Spirit Awards.
Being Hollywood, there was some politics mixed into the awards at the Oscars last night. Brad Pitt got his first-ever Oscar for acting – and began his acceptance speech on a political note, bringing up the Senate’s acquittal of President Trump in his impeachment trial. Mentioning the time limit for acceptance speeches, Pitt said, “They told me you only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.” On a more personal note, Pitt said winning an Oscar lets him reflect on his move from Missouri to Los Angeles, adding, “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Ain’t that the truth.” The Oscar for supporting actress went to Laura Dern. She thanked her parents, actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern, who she called her “legends.”
Here is a list of all of the winners at the 92nd Academy Awards:
Best picture: “Parasite”
Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Best actress: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Best director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Animated feature: “Toy Story 4”
Animated short film: “Hair Love”
Original screenplay: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han
Adapted screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi
Live action short film: “The Neighbors’ Window”
Production design: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Costume design: “Little Women”
Documentary feature: “American Factory”
Documentary short subject: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
Sound Editing: “Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester
Sound mixing: “1917,” Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Cinematography: Roger Deakins, “1917”
Film editing: “Ford Vs. Ferrari”
Visual effects: “1917”
International film: “Parasite,” South Korea
Original Score: Hildur Guðnadottir, “Joker”
Original song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)