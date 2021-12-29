23 new laws going into effect in Texas on Jan. 1

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — From chicken coops to alcohol sales there are 23 new laws — mostly dealing with taxes — that will take effect on New Year’s Day in the Lone Star State.
The bills were all passed during the 87th Legislative Regular Session and there are a number of provisions in other bills that will also take effect on Jan. 1.
SB 23
Relating to an election to approve a reduction or reallocation of funding or resources for certain county law enforcement agencies.
SB 41
Relating to the consolidation and allocation of state civil court costs; increasing certain civil court costs; authorizing fees.
SB 43
Relating to residential mortgage loans, including the financing of residential real estate purchases by means of a wrap mortgage loan; providing licensing and registration requirements; authorizing an administrative penalty.
SB 794
Relating to eligibility for the exemption from ad valorem taxation of the residence homestead of a 100% disabled veteran.
SB 855
Relating to the electronic dissemination of commercial recordings or audiovisual works.
SB 911
Relating to the regulation of restaurants and third-party food delivery services, including the issuance of certain alcoholic beverage certificates to restaurants.
SB 1280
Relating to certain provisions of The Securities Act for which a person offering or selling a security may be held liable to a person buying the security.
SB 1449
Relating to the exemption from ad valorem taxation of income-producing tangible personal property having a value of less than a certain amount.
SB 1524
Relating to a sales and use tax refund pilot program for certain persons who employ apprentices.
HB 115
Relating to the exemption from ad valorem taxation of certain property owned by a charitable organization and used in providing housing and related services to certain homeless individuals.
HB 531
Relating to notice requirements for a leased dwelling located in a floodplain.
HB 1197
Relating to the period for which certain land owned by a religious organization for the purpose of expanding a place of religious worship or constructing a new place of religious worship may be exempted from ad valorem taxation.
HB 1445
Relating to the applicability of the sales and use tax to medical or dental billing services.
HB 1689
Relating to credit for reinsurance governed by certain covered agreements and ceded to certain assuming insurers.
HB 2237
Relating to mechanic’s, contractor’s, or materialman’s liens.
HB 2535
Relating to the appraisal for ad valorem tax purposes of real property that includes certain improvements used for the noncommercial production of food for personal consumption i.e. chicken coops and rabbit pens.
HB 2730
Relating to the acquisition of real property by an entity with eminent domain authority and the regulation of easement or right-of-way agents.
HB 3131
Relating to the information required to be included in the certificate of formation of a filing entity.
HB 3777
Relating to eligible costs and expenses for purposes of the franchise tax credit for the certified rehabilitation of certified historic structures.
HB 3788
Relating to the training and education of appraisal review board members.
HB 3961
Relating to required posting of information regarding the office of the state long-term care ombudsman on certain long-term care facilities’ Internet websites.
HB 3971
Relating to the appraisal for ad valorem tax purposes of residential real property located in a designated historic district.
HB 4638
Relating to the creation of certain municipal management districts; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.
HB 390
Relating to requirements for human trafficking awareness and prevention in commercial lodging establishments; authorizing a civil penalty.
This Act takes effect September 1, 2021, except Section 1 takes effect January 1, 2022.
HB 738
Relating to residential and commercial building requirements of municipalities, counties, and emergency services districts.
This Act takes effect January 1, 2022, except Section 5(b) takes effect September 1, 2021.
HB 766
Relating to the entry into the Texas Crime Information Center of certain information regarding orders imposing a condition of bond in a criminal case involving a violent offense.
This Act takes effect January 1, 2022, except Section 2 takes effect September 1, 2021.
HB 988
Relating to ad valorem taxation; creating a criminal offense.
This Act takes effect January 1, 2022, except Sections 1, 2, 4, 14, 18, 20, 21, 23, and 24 take effect immediately.
HB 2056
Relating to the practice of dentistry and the provision of teledentistry dental services.
This Act takes effect September 1, 2021, except Sections 27 and 28 take effect January 1, 2022.
HB 3607
Relating to nonsubstantive additions to, revisions of, and corrections in enacted codes, to the nonsubstantive codification or disposition of various laws omitted from enacted codes, and to conforming codifications enacted by the 86th Legislature to other Acts of that legislature.
This Act takes effect September 1, 2021, except Article 9, Part B of this Act takes effect January 1, 2022.
HB 3774
Relating to the operation and administration of and practice and procedure related to proceedings in the judicial branch of state government.
This Act takes effect September 1, 2021, except Sections 1.01, 1.03, 1.05, and 2.04(a) take effect January 1, 2022; Sections 1.06 and 1.10 take effect September 1, 2022; Sections 1.04, 1.08, 2.05, and 2.11 take effect October 1, 2022; and Sections 1.09, 2.09, and 2.10 take effect January 1, 2023.
SB 6, 87th 2nd C.S.
Relating to rules for setting the amount of bail, to the release of certain defendants on a monetary bond or personal bond, to related duties of certain officers taking bail bonds and of a magistrate in a criminal case, to charitable bail organizations, and to the reporting of information pertaining to bail bonds.
This Act takes effect January 1, 2022, except Sections 4, 6, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21 and Articles 17.021, 17.024, 17.15(a), and 17.15(c), Code of Criminal Procedure, as added or amended by this Act, take effect December 2, 2021; Section 7 and Article 17.15(b), Code of Criminal Procedure, as added by this Act, have no effect.
SB 8, 87th 2nd C.S.
Relating to the authority of a person who acquires a residence homestead to receive an ad valorem tax exemption for the homestead in the year in which the property is acquired and to the protection of school districts against the resulting loss in revenue.
SB 611
Relating to an exemption from ad valorem taxation of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty and to late applications for exemptions from such taxation for disabled members.
This Act takes effect January 1, 2022, except Sections 1 and 2 only take effect if SJR 35 is approved by the voters.
SB 792
Relating to specialty license plates and parking placards for vehicles of certain disabled veterans.
This Act takes effect January 1, 2022, except Section 7 takes effect September 1, 2021.
SB 938
Relating to an exemption from the franchise tax and certain filing fees for certain businesses owned by veterans during an initial period of operation in the state.
This Act takes effect January 1, 2022, except Sections 3, 7, and 9 take effect January 1, 2026.
SB 1132
Relating to the regulation of crafted precious metal dealers; authorizing the change of a fee.
This Act takes effect September 1, 2021, except Section 4 takes effect January 1, 2022.