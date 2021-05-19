23-year-old man arrested in Shavano Park hit-and-run death of jogger
Joel Angel Zaragoza
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police arrested a man in connection to the May 2 death of a woman who was jogging.
Lisa Rosenstein was jogging in the 4300 block of North Loop 1604 West on the access road when police said she was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Joel Angel Zaragoza.
Officials report that Zaragoza fled the scene and was arrested yesterday following an investigation.
Zaragoza booked into the Bexar County Jail was charged with failure to stop and render aid involving death, a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Zaragoza has a bond set at $50,000.
“The Rosenstein and Starr families appreciate the diligent efforts of the San Antonio and Shavano Park Police Departments that resulted in the arrest of a suspect in Lisa’s death,” Rosenstein’s family said in a statement.