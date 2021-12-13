25-year-old man arrested after committing two sex assaults on Northside

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police arrested a 25-year-old man after he reportedly sexually assault two woman in separate incidents on Friday.
According to police, Demarco Culpepper broke into a 25-year-old woman’s home on Lewis Street and threatened her before sexually assaulting her. Police said he fled on foot after the attack.
Police report that after the initial assault, the Special Victim’s Unit began investigating and released photos and video of Culpepper to officers to begin a search.
As police investigated, Culpepper reportedly broke into a home on Cypress Street, down the road from the first assault, and threatened the 64-year-old woman who lived there before sexually assaulting her.
SAPD reports that Culpepper was found with help from a helicopter and was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of robbery. He remains in the Bexar County Jail on an $800,000 bond.
According to KSAT, Culpepper was accused of a violent attempted sexual assault in December, 2020.
Culpepper reportedly approached a 35-year-old woman sitting on a curb and demanded she perform a sex act on him. When the woman refused, Culpepper was accused of punching her in the face and dragging her into the woods.
According to reports, Culpepper continued to punch her in the face when she tried to escape before attempting to sexually assault her. When she was able to escape, the woman reportedly found a police officer and Culpepper was shortly found sitting inside a nearby restaurant and was arrested.
KSAT reports that those Dec. 2020 charges were eventually dropped over missing witnesses.