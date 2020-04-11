      Weather Alert

27 COVID-19-related deaths, 723 cases in San Antonio

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 11, 2020 @ 6:44pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The COVID-related death toll in San Antonio has climbed to 27. Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported Saturday evening that two more residents at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have died, and a female patient passed away at St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital.

There are a total of 723 coronavirus deaths. Eighty-four patients remain hospitalized, and 52 are under intensive care.  Nirenberg reports 119 have fully recovered.

Bexar County Nelson Wolff also reports a second inmate, a capital murder suspect, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nirenberg said without the Stay Home, Work Safe orders, the numbers of coronavirus  cases and deaths would have been much larger.

Nirenberg and Wolff urged area residents to resist the temptation to have large family gatherings on Easter Sunday.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Deaths Nelson Wolff Ron Nirenberg
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming