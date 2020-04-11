27 COVID-19-related deaths, 723 cases in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The COVID-related death toll in San Antonio has climbed to 27. Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported Saturday evening that two more residents at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have died, and a female patient passed away at St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital.
There are a total of 723 coronavirus deaths. Eighty-four patients remain hospitalized, and 52 are under intensive care. Nirenberg reports 119 have fully recovered.
Bexar County Nelson Wolff also reports a second inmate, a capital murder suspect, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Nirenberg said without the Stay Home, Work Safe orders, the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths would have been much larger.
Nirenberg and Wolff urged area residents to resist the temptation to have large family gatherings on Easter Sunday.