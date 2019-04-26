27 more cases tied to officers in drug raid to be dismissed

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 28: Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting where five Houston police officers were reported shot January 28, 2019 in Houston, Texas. A tweet by the police officers union in Houston said that two of the officers were in critical condition and that the other three were in stable condition, according to published reports. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say they plan to dismiss 27 pending court cases linked to two Houston police officers who are being investigated following a deadly drug raid in January.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that the cases are being dismissed “due to concerns about the credibility” of former officers Gerald Goines and Steven Bryant.

The two officers were relieved of duty after the raid on a Houston home that left five officers injured and two residents dead. The officers later retired.

The district attorney’s office plans to file the motions to dismiss the cases on Friday.

All but one of the cases involving a total 25 defendants were for possessing or selling drugs.

At least four other cases have already been dismissed.