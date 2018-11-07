27-year-old Houston immigrant elected county leader in upset
By Associated Press
|
Nov 7, 2018 @ 2:05 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — A 27-year-old Houston woman who emigrated to the U.S. in 2005 has been elected the top executive of the nation’s third-largest county.
Democrat Lina Hidalgo’s win in Texas makes the Colombia native the first Latina county judge in Harris County. She is also one of youngest big-county leaders in the U.S.
Her narrow victory Tuesday night ousted a popular 10-year Republican incumbent who steered the diverse county of 4.7 million people through Hurricane Harvey and other disasters along the Texas coast.
It was one of the biggest victories for Democrats in Texas, where Senate challenger Beto O’Rourke energized his party like no other candidate in a generation.
O’Rourke lost by fewer than three percentage points to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.
Hidalgo ran on issues of flood control and criminal justice reform.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Close Texas loss may not dim O’Rourke’s political star Trump boosts Republicans in Texas Senate, governor races Cruz fends off O’Rourke in Texas Senate race Agents at Texas port of entry seize $2M in packaged cocaine Some South Texas canals being cleared of Harvey debris The Latest: George P Bush re-elected as land commissioner
Comments