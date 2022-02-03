29K without power as freezing temps and rain move into San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More than 29,000 CPS Energy customers were without power Thursday morning in San Antonio.
“All of those are individual outages, they’re not systematic,” CPS Energy Interim CEO Rudy Garza said during a press conference Thursday morning. “So let me just reassure the community that our power plants are running fine and, by and large, the system is holding up pretty well.”
Garza said the outages are attributed to downed wires due to wind and the ice accumulation.
“Our crews are out in this mess, working really hard,” Garza said. “So I’d appreciate y’all pay attention to where they’re at so they can do their work safely.”
The total customers without power was 29,109 at 10:15 a.m., according to the CPS Energy Outage map.
TxDOT has closed the Highway 281 and Loop 1604 flyover exchange out of caution over the possibility of ice on the roadway, City manager Eric Walsh said.
Walsh said that I-35 at Segiun Road, Westbound Loop 1604 at Lockhill Selma, and I-35 at I-10 have been closed due to high water, Police Chief William McManus said.
In Bexar County, there were 17 road closures reported as of 9:30 a.m. due to high water stream flooding that includes within Alamo Heights, Cave Lane, Comanche Cross, Dreamland, Gass Road south of Culebra, Lower Seguin at Cibolo Creek, Maltsberger Lane, NE Entrance Road, Old Corpus Christi, Old Grissom, Old O Conner, Old Seguin Road, Pinn Road, Rodriguez, Sleepy Hollow, Southwell and Weir at Cibolo Creek.
County road closures can be monitored at bexarflood.org.
McManus said that overnight there were 7 major crashes, six minor accidents and one high water rescue.
VIA is offering free rides to the four warming centers operated by the city, which are located at:
The warming centers in Bexar County are located at:
The city is providing transportation to warming centers for the homeless population with non-profit partners in San Antonio. Meals will be provided. The Homeless Connection hotline is 210-207-1799 and will provide information on available resources.
Animal Care Services recommends that people bring their pets inside and will the department will be on patrol to address violations of city ordinances related to pets.
Anyone who needs assistance can call 3-1-1. The line has extended hours open through midnight and will resume taking calls at 6 a.m.
