3.4 magnitude earthquake hits near Falls City, no word on damage

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is becoming a frequent occurrence around an hour southeast of San Antonio.

After numerous earthquakes hit in the areas of Jouranton and Falls City over the last several months, another hit early Thursday morning.

The United States Geological Survey confirms a 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit just before 6 a.m. There were no initial reports of damage resulting from the shaker that had a depth of just over 2 miles.

Like a few others, this earthquake hit just outside Falls City, in Karnes County.

In February, the same area had another earthquake that had a magnitude of 4.7.

About an hour west, two small earthquakes hit about 10 miles east of Jourdanton in Atascosa County in July. Just two months later, several earthquakes hit in Karnes County in a span of one week.