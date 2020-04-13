3 additional coronavirus-related deaths, nurse at Bexar County jail tests positive
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, COVID-19 briefing, April 12,2020-COSA Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Three more families in San Antonio are mourning the loss of loved ones as a result of COVID-19. One of the three deaths reported during the daily briefing on Easter Sunday includes one resident at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Fifteen residents at the facility on East Southcross have died, bringing the total of coronavirus-related deaths in San Antonio and Bexar County to 30. Seventy-four residents and 27 employees at the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.
The total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 772.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced Sunday that a University Health System nurse who works at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
Wolff also mentioned a maintenance worker who previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus . That’s in addition to two inmates, 14 deputies, a video visitation civilian employee and a dispatcher.
“Those are very dangerous signs,” he said. “We’re screening every inmate before they’re admitted into the jail, as well as taking their temperatures, and then we’re taking those and isolating them for 14 days to see if they do develop COVID-19,” he said.
He said they’re developing a special pod for inmates who test positive for coronavirus. Wolff says they’re cleaning and sanitizing cells every day, and they’re working with the commissary to make sure that everything is sanitized.
Of the 772 confirmed cases, 164 are travel-related. Two-hundred-eighteen developed from close contact with someone who had the novel coronavirus, and 248 are attributed to community transmission, which means it’s not known how the virus was contracted.
Eighty-nine patients remain hospitalized. Fifty-two are under intensive care and 40 are on ventilators. One-hundred-thirty-five have recovered.
More than 2,00 staffed hospital beds are available.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says our community is being tested like never before. He realizes that on the holiest day of the year for many in our community, it was difficult to avoid gatherings at church and forego family picnics. He thanked local congregations who made services available online, instead of gathering in person.
“One day soon, I know we’re all anticipating it, we’ll come together again and celebrate holidays, birthdays and Fiesta with friends and family. But until that time comes, we have to stay the course,” said Nirenberg.