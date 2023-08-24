3 Debate “Winners” and Trump Was Right to Skip It

Source: YouTube

Whether they were raising their hands, their voices, or making thirty seconds last two minutes, the eight Republican candidates generated a lot of heat.

Did they shed any light, or help the case against Joe Biden? Not too sure they did.

From Nikki Haley’s opening salvo against her own party’s deficit spending to Vivek Ramaswamy channeling Barack Obama’s references to “skinny guy with funny name”, from Mike Pence bragging like a WWE star to Chris Christie’s mockery of a UFO question (yes really), there was enough to fill two hours.

And more than enough to confirm Donald Trump is still the frontrunner. Whether he should be or not, his decision to skip “Eight is Enough 2023 edition” looks pretty shrewd.