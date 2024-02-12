3 earthquakes hit in Karnes County, southeast of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is confirming three earthquakes Monday morning about an hour southeast of San Antonio.

The earthquakes happened near Falls City in Karnes County between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Data shows the strongest earthquake measured 3.9 on the seismograph, and that one showed up at precisely 8:07 a.m.

Earthquakes in this area are becoming a trend.

USGS reports two small earthquakes happened last Thursday and Wednesday, both measuring between 3.2 and 3.5.

Last summer, another earthquake measuring 3.6 shook the ground in between Falls City and Poth on June 15.

Roughly an hour due west, two additional earthquakes hit near Jourdanton in Atascosa County last July.

Additional earthquakes have hit in the region over the last several months. You can learn more by clicking here.