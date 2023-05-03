KTSA KTSA Logo

3 hospitalized, 1 arrested for suspicion of DWI after crash on San Antonio’s North side

By Don Morgan
May 3, 2023 9:35AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Imagine getting hit by your own car.

It happened to three people on the North Side Tuesday night.

Police were called out for a minor crash on North Loop 1604 West near Bitters. The drivers of the two vehicles were pulled off to the side of the highway at around 11:30 P.M. when the driver of another vehicle came along and crashed into the two wrecked cars.

The impact pushed the cars into the three people standing on side of the road. One of them is in critical condition, the other two are in stable condition.

The driver who hit their vehicles was arrested for suspicion of DWI. Their name hasn’t been released.

