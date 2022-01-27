3 Houston police officers shot, shooter on the loose

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A manhunt is on in Houston after three police officers were reportedly shot this afternoon.
The Houston Police Department said the officers were shot around 2:40 p.m. near the Third Ward following a police chase.
ABC 13 shared surveillance video from the incident:
Police report they are actively searching for the shooter, who fled in a white Mercedes.
The injured officers have been transported to Memorial Herman Hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.
This story is developing and will be updated as details become available.
3 HPD officers have been shot in the 2100 block of McGowen St.
The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time. Please avoid the area.
HPD commanders & PIO are en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital where officers are being taken.#hounews pic.twitter.com/I0e2dQD2kB
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 27, 2022
