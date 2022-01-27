      Weather Alert

3 Houston police officers shot, shooter on the loose

Katy Barber
Jan 27, 2022 @ 4:17pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A manhunt is on in Houston after three police officers were reportedly shot this afternoon.

The Houston Police Department said the officers were shot around 2:40 p.m. near the Third Ward following a police chase.

ABC 13 shared surveillance video from the incident:

Police report they are actively searching for the shooter, who fled in a white Mercedes.

The injured officers have been transported to Memorial Herman Hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

This story is developing and will be updated as details become available.

