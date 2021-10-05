      Weather Alert

3 men arrested after Leon Valley shooting turns into standoff

Katy Barber
Oct 5, 2021 @ 2:02pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three men were arrested in Leon Valley this morning after a shooting turned into a police standoff.

Leon Valley Police Chief David Gonzalez said gunshots were reported around 7:30 a.m. and the three men barricaded themselves inside a home on Weathered Post Drive after officers arrived.

The three men surrendered shortly after 10 a.m.

Gonzalez said the three men told investigators they were having a party at the house overnight and one of the men was intoxicated when he was taken into custody.

Officials found a firearm and shell casings inside the home and witnesses told investigators between 8 and 28 gunshots were heard.

The men have not been identified.

