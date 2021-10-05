3 men arrested after Leon Valley shooting turns into standoff

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three men were arrested in Leon Valley this morning after a shooting turned into a police standoff.
Leon Valley Police Chief David Gonzalez said gunshots were reported around 7:30 a.m. and the three men barricaded themselves inside a home on Weathered Post Drive after officers arrived.
The three men surrendered shortly after 10 a.m.
Gonzalez said the three men told investigators they were having a party at the house overnight and one of the men was intoxicated when he was taken into custody.
Officials found a firearm and shell casings inside the home and witnesses told investigators between 8 and 28 gunshots were heard.
The men have not been identified.