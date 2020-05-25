3 more coronavirus-related deaths in San Antonio
Coronavirus. Photo: CDC
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)-San Antonio Metro Health reports 3 more coronavirus-related deaths and 24 additional cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 2,442.
The death toll has risen to 69. Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Sunday evening that the latest victims were a male and female Hispanic, both in their 50s, and an Asian American man in his 90s.
Seventy-nine patients are in local hospitals,, and 20 are using a ventilator. That leaves 33 percent of hospital staff beds available, as well as 77% of ventilators.
Nirenberg urges area residents to take a moment on Memorial Day to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom. He also said as people enjoy weekend activities, the best way to honor the men and women on the frontlines today in the fight against COVID-19 is to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
You can see the San Antonio Metro Health dashboard and get all of the numbers in the city’s COVID-19 website.