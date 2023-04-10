3 people hospitalized after numerous shots fired into Northeast Side duplexes
April 10, 2023 12:39PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says three people shot on the Northeast Side are expected to survive after someone fired numerous shots into duplexes.
Deputies responded to the call before 10:30 pm Sunday night, and they found several duplexes that had been hit by gunfire. BCSO says a dark-colored SUV had driven down the 6900 block of Lakeview Drive before gunfire rang out.
According to reports, one person was shot in the head, another was hit in the chest and a third was shot in the foot.
The three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no description of the shooter at this time.
This story will be updated when possible as the investigation continues.
