3 robbery suspects, 1 armed, caught inside Fort Worth school
By Associated Press
|
Sep 11, 2018 @ 12:23 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police captured three fleeing robbery suspects inside a North Texas high school where administrators say the trio dashed in through the main entrance but were quickly caught.
A spokesman for the Fort Worth Independent School District says nobody was hurt in Tuesday’s incident that prompted the lockdown of Polytechnic High School. Clint Bond says police reported one of the males had a gun. No shots were fired inside the school.
The district tweeted “Poly High School currently on lockdown because several unauthorized school aged males entered building. Students & staff are safe.” Bond says the incident happened around midmorning Tuesday after someone was robbed near campus and police were chasing the suspects. The lockdown ended around 11:30 a.m.
Fort Worth police didn’t immediately return messages to provide additional details Tuesday.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Odds more likely Texas will see a tropical cyclone this weekend Texas readies for tropical disturbance nearing Gulf Dan Patrick may be responsible for Trump stump for Cruz Rice University ranked best college in Texas Gov. Abbott wants red light cameras banned in Texas Case against officer who killed neighbor to go to grand jury
Comments