3 San Antonio residents, 1 from Uvalde arrested in connection with violence following downtown protests
Damage to Ships at River Center
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police have arrested four men in connection with the violence that erupted following the protests downtown Saturday night.
Forty-four-year-old Joe Canales of Uvalde is charged with assaulting a police officer, rioting and resisting arrest. Twenty-one-year-old Wayne Ray Waldrip of San Antonio is charged with rioting, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and obstructing roadways. Alejandro Yanez, 17, of San Antonio also is charged with rioting, and 19-year-old Ryatt Ryan Aguilar, of San Antonio, is charged with rioting and retaliation
In addition, Davianna Reece is charged with violating the curfew, and Ethan Pulliam faces a charge of pedestrian blocking a roadway.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg is shutting down Alamo Plaza starting at 6 pm Sunday, and the rest of the downtown business district will be closed from 10 pm to 6 a.m. Monday as part of his Emergency Disaster Declaration.
In true San Antonio spirit, volunteers helped clean up the mess. San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh tweeted
Sunday morning that he was on his way to City Hall when he saw local residents showing up downtown to help city crews with the cleanup process.