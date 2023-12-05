KTSA KTSA Logo

3 teens arrested after car crash, woman carjacked on West Side

By Christian Blood
December 5, 2023 7:19AM CST
Police car with flashing lights on at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three teenagers accused of shooting at police after carjacking a woman at gunpoint on the West Side are all under arrest.

San Antonio police responded to a Walgreens location near Commerce Street and South General McMullin on report of the stolen car Tuesday morning. After tracking down that car, plus another one that had been stolen, the suspects led police on a brief chase before one of the cars crashed.

Police say the teens ran from the car, shooting at officers along the way.

KSAT-12 reports there was no return fire from police, and the suspects were quickly found with no injuries reported.

One of the stolen cars was recovered, along with weapons. A search for the other stolen car is ongoing.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.

