3 workers hurt after falling into airport’s grease trap
By Associated Press
Apr 11, 2019 @ 11:31 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three workers were hospitalized after falling into a grease trap at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
Austin-Travis County EMS spokesman Mike Benavides says medics responded early Wednesday to a call about someone who had fallen into a manhole-sized hole or pipe at the airport.
Benavides says two workers pulled themselves out of the grease trap, but a third man was found unconscious about 8 to 10 feet down the trap.
First responders pulled the man out of the trap, but Benavides says the man had suffered cardiac arrest. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other two workers have been released from the hospital.
Airport officials say the incident involved two contractors and one airport employee who routinely clean grease traps at the airport.

