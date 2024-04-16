30-year prison sentence for man guilty of beating another man for disciplining his son

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A plea deal is resulting in a 30-year sentence in prison for a San Antonio man accused of beating another man to death for disciplining his son.

Jeremy Bayhi, 33, was given the sentence on Monday after a judge accepted the deal.

KSAT-12 reports Bayhi was arrested in June 2022 after Michael Adan, 36, died as a result of a head injury.

Police say Adan was beaten unconscious in May 2022 at an apartment complex on the far North Side. Investigators say Adan was attacked at his home after Bayhi confronted him over disciplining his son. Unclear is exactly what type of discipline happened.

The arrest warrant affidavit says Adan was letting Bayhi’s ex-girlfriend stay at his apartment in the 1300 block of Perennial Drive. A fight broke out between the ex and her underage son, and this is when the discipline happened. This triggered a response from Bayhi, the boy’s father.

During the attack, Adan was reportedly beaten unconscious twice with one witness telling police Bayhi kept punching him as he was out cold. The witness also told investigators Bayhi pulled a gun during the attack while warning the victim never to touch his son again.

Adan died days later.

Bayhia and his son left the scene after the attack, and the father was arrested weeks later.