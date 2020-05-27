31 new COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, ‘stable’ hospital numbers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Thirty-one new coronavirus cases announced Tuesday bring the total number since the pandemic started to 2, 480 in Bexar County.
Of the new cases, three were from the community and three were from congregate settings. The death toll stands at 69 after no new deaths were reported Tuesday.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg declared the hospital numbers are in “stable condition,” but there has been an uptick in the number of patients requiring hospitalization.
“We have seen a slow, but gradual increase over the last week or so, and we’re watching that closely, although our other progress indicators remain very strong,” said Nirenberg.
As of Tuesday evening, 87 COVID-19 patients were in local hospitals, 44 were in intensive care units, and 19 were on ventilators.
“In our hospitals, we are maintaining 80 percent of our ventilator capacity, which is a high number for us,” said Nirenberg. “Thirty-one of our staffed hospital beds are available as well, so the hospital system continues to be in stable condition.”
You can view all of the daily numbers and the dashboard on the city’s COVID-19 website.
While Bexar County Commissioners continue to deliver COVID-19 safety kits to small businesses, the City of San Antonio is hosting a giveaway Wednesday at the Alamodome.
If you have a small business within the city limits of San Antonio with 25 employees or less, you qualify for the kit, which includes a non-contact thermometer, two gallons of hand sanitizer and face masks. You must register for the supply kits by calling 3-1-1 or visiting covid19.sanantonio.gov/reopening.
You’ll be asked to take the Greater.SAfer.Together pledge, which includes practicing physical distancing, conducting temperature checks, providing hand sanitizer, following CDC cleaning protocols, implementing contactless payments when possible, and providing COVID-19 awareness training for employees.
As of Tuesday evening, about 5,000 business owners had registered. The giveaway at the Alamodome is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 pm Wednesday.