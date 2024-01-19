35-year sentence handed down to man who admitted to killing 10 year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It will be 35 years in prison for a man who admitted in court that he killed a 10 year-old girl.

FOX 29 is reporting Paul Bateman was sentenced Thursday for the death of a child left in his care by her parents in August, 2018.

Bateman claimed he blacked out and when he came to, the child was dead. He says he has no idea on how she died.

The Medical Examiner determined that she died from blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

The girl’s one-year old sister was also left with Bateman, but she was not hurt.

Bateman will also serve a concurrent five years for assaulting a public servant.