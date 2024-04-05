KTSA KTSA Logo

4.7 earthquake rattles New York City

By CBS News
April 5, 2024 10:11AM CDT
NEW YORK – A 4.7 earthquake rattled New York City and the surrounding area Friday morning.

It happened at approximately 10:20 a.m.

The quake was centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, 40 miles west of New York City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

So far, there has been no report of damage.

The impact was felt throughout the Tri-State Area. Reports of buildings shaking and rattling came in from New Jersey to Long Island.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Adams have been briefed on the quake.

“My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day,” Hochul wrote on X.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

