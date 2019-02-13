4 arrested, charged in beating of Austin gay couple

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Four men have been arrested and charged with two counts each of second-degree felony aggravated assault in the beating of a gay couple in Austin.

Police have charged Frank Macias, his brother Miguel Macias, Quinn O’Connor and Kolby Monell. All are in Travis County Jail with bonds set at $150,000.

Prosecutors could seek a hate-crime enhancement from a jury to first-degree felonies. Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore says she believes a strong case exists that Spencer Deehring and Tristan Perry were targeted for their Jan. 19 beatings because of their sexual orientations.

Deehring says the two were holding hands when a passing man made a derogatory comment. The two responded and Deehring says up to five men then attacked them using homophobic slurs.